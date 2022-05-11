State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New $565,000 Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $551,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,581,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,823,000 after buying an additional 166,850 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 179,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 38,739 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. acquired 21,825,816 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DNB opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

