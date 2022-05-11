State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New Investment in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,853,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $14,982,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,482,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $103,735,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 34.17.

Lucid Group stock opened at 15.95 on Wednesday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of 15.35 and a 52-week high of 57.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.43.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by 0.25. The business had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 55.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

