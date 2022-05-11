State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases Shares of 36,460 Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Duluth as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duluth during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Duluth by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. 29.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTH has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duluth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

DLTH opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.79. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $270.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.90 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

