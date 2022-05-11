State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 24,485 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXL opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $765.85 million, a P/E ratio of -23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

AXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

