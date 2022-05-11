State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TTEC were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in TTEC by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 37.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.90. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.96 and a one year high of $113.37.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.00%. TTEC’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

