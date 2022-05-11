State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.08. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $123.38. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.23.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

USPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

