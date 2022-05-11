State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GVA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 20.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 11.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $248,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,271.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.40. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

