State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 20,011 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,011 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMPH stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $272,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $337,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,195 shares of company stock valued at $651,692 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.