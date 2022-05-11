State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 207 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,231,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth $9,524,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 54.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 119,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after buying an additional 42,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 64.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after buying an additional 20,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.20.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $124.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.92 and its 200 day moving average is $152.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.32. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $361.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.52%.

About Piper Sandler Companies (Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.