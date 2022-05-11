State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,250 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth $138,000.

ADC stock opened at $65.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.37.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 157.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADC. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

