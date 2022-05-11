State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,022 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Stride were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 107.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after acquiring an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 64.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

NYSE:LRN opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $421.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.73 million. Stride had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,871,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 227,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Stride Profile (Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.