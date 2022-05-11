State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 585 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in St. Joe by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 21,312 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in St. Joe during the third quarter worth $286,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in St. Joe by 27.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in St. Joe by 4.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $5,476,911.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,000 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,710.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,275.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,600 shares of company stock worth $17,904,187 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.10.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

