State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 614 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 93,395 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,615,139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,841 shares in the company, valued at $899,783.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Big Lots stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $926.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.12. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. Big Lots’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

