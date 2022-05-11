State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 638 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 42.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.47.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

