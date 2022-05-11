State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 730 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 59.6% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 79.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $792.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.93. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

SAVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Univest Sec initiated coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

About Cassava Sciences (Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.