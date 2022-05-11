State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes $596,000 Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 324.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 112,108 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 30.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the third quarter valued at $73,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 10.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the third quarter valued at $390,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $679.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.85 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLTK shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Playtika in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

