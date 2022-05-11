State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the first quarter worth about $473,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 102.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 141,495 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 102.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 7.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INT shares. TheStreet cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.