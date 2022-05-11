State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFIN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $41,965,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $30,492,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 143,050 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $3,462,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $861.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.98. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $52.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.87 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 38.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFIN. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $625,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

