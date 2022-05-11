Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000. Apple makes up about 2.1% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,461,735,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,705,275,000 after buying an additional 6,154,422 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.39.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

