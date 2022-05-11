Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,179,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 222,862 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group worth $28,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,599,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,280,000 after buying an additional 67,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,050,000 after buying an additional 1,765,786 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,047,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,345,000 after buying an additional 265,157 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,018,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 19,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 448,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMFG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

