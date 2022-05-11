Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 547.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the period.

Shares of SHO opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SHO. StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

