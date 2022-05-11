Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 43,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 379,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 48,835 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $3,319,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $8,878,000.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.