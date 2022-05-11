The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.17% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $28,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 202,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 589,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.04.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $455,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

