The Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $964.00

The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 964 ($11.89) and last traded at GBX 967 ($11.92), with a volume of 175076 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,000 ($12.33).

The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,056.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,206.59. The company has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.89.

The Monks Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MNKS)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

