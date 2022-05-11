TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of TPI Composites worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 12,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 33.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $402.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.19. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.02%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TPIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.62.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

