Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Tronox during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Tronox by 56.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 89.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Tronox by 110.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROX. StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

TROX opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $51,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

