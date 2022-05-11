TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Curley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.99 per share, with a total value of $33,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,125 shares of company stock worth $69,616 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

TRST stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $595.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.98. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

