Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,217 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.41% of Trustmark worth $28,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Trustmark by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 26.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 684,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 144,837 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,750,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 91.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 203,522 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMK opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $35.30.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Trustmark had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRMK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

