Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.07% of Universal worth $28,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Universal by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal during the third quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Universal by 4,176.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Universal in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Universal by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $61.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.