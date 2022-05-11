Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $311.40

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 311.40 ($3.84) and last traded at GBX 312.27 ($3.85), with a volume of 219611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319.40 ($3.94).

Several research analysts have recently commented on VSVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.86) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded Vesuvius to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 485 ($5.98) to GBX 375 ($4.62) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 519.14 ($6.40).

The company has a market cap of £863.00 million and a PE ratio of 8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 344.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 411.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.87), for a total transaction of £35,399.90 ($43,644.31).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

