Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 16.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,991,978.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,686 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,634.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,441 shares of company stock worth $3,008,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $72.24. The company has a market cap of $860.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.03.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.67%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

