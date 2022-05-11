Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,689 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,628 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

STOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Shares of STOK opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.65. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.02). As a group, analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

