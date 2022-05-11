Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,790 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Ikena Oncology worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IKNA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 77,211 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,832,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $537,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IKNA stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $162.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12.

Ikena Oncology ( NASDAQ:IKNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IKNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ikena Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Ikena Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

