Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Haynes International worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Haynes International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Haynes International by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Haynes International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Haynes International alerts:

HAYN stock opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $451.89 million, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03. Haynes International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 69.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAYN. KeyCorp upped their price target on Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Haynes International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Haynes International Profile (Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.