Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of NETSTREIT worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 743,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 200,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,810 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $957.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 888.99%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

