Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 394,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 164,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 462.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 185,443 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 102.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 67,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $367.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.47. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.48. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 22.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVLG has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.