Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 910 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,720,000 after purchasing an additional 318,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,190,000 after purchasing an additional 72,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,963,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,593,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,422,000 after acquiring an additional 143,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of TRGP opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average of $62.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.27 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $167,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,683,842.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,872. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

