Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of SmartFinancial worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after acquiring an additional 45,460 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 526,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SMBK. Raymond James upped their price objective on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $422.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.70.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 21.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.