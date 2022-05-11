Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 71.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

GRBK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

