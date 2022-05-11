Victrex (LON:VCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,000. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Victrex traded as low as GBX 1,685 ($20.77) and last traded at GBX 1,695.64 ($20.91), with a volume of 24631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,798 ($22.17).

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($28.73) price target on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,601.11 ($32.07).

In related news, insider Brendan Connolly acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,920 ($23.67) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($11,835.78). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,893 ($23.34) per share, for a total transaction of £53,004 ($65,348.29). Insiders acquired 3,324 shares of company stock worth $6,305,472 over the last ninety days.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,830.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

About Victrex (LON:VCT)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

