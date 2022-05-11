Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $149.00

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 149 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 150.56 ($1.86), with a volume of 1191603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.85 ($1.95).

VMUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.21) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.02) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.77) to GBX 245 ($3.02) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 228.11 ($2.81).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 171.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 179.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($63,247.44).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile (LON:VMUK)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

