WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of WEX by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.46.

Shares of WEX opened at $153.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $208.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

