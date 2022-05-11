Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stock Position Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 63.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

