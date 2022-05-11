Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 57,383 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 42,154 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 18,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

NYSE:WGO opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.21. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $80.64.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

About Winnebago Industries (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.