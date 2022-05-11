WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Holdings Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of WNS worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after purchasing an additional 322,680 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,020,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,059,000 after purchasing an additional 176,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 958,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,436,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.43.

WNS stock opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.31. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $91.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.54 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

