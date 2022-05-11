Wolff Financial Management LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,858 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000. Microsoft accounts for 0.9% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $269.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.07. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

