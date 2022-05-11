Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,467 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Workhorse Group worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Pamela S. Mader bought 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 20,600 shares of company stock worth $67,328 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $401.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.94.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of ($2.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

