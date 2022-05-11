XP Power (LON:XPP) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 5,600 to GBX 4,020. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. XP Power traded as low as GBX 2,890 ($35.63) and last traded at GBX 2,892.01 ($35.66), with a volume of 3233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,000 ($36.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of £599.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,454.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,445.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 18 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. XP Power’s payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

