Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $333.37

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $333.37 and last traded at $342.59, with a volume of 554100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $347.75.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,927,000 after acquiring an additional 462,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,928,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,325,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,271,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

