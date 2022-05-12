10,172 Shares in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

VET opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.46.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

VET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

